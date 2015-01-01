|
Citation
|
Ramos-Martín J, Pérez-Berlanga JM, Oliver J, Moreno-Küstner B. Front. Psychiatry 2023; 14: e1155171.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Frontiers Media)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
37533884
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Suicide is the fourth external cause of death in the world, in persons between the ages of l5 and 29. The objectives of this study were to measure the prevalence of suicidal behavior in university students and analyze the relationship of suicide risk with psychological distress, resilience, and family and social support.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
mental health; COVID-19 pandemic; college students; prevalence; suicidal behavior