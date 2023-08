Abstract

OBJECTIVEs. To identify the characteristics and factors associated with the gender and age of victims and aggressors.



METHODology. A cross-sectional study was conducted using data from the Ministry of Women and Vulnerable Populations. Linear regression and Poisson regression were used to determine β coefficients and prevalence ratios (PR) between general characteristics and victim gender and age.



RESULTS. A total of 6929 records were analyzed. Factors associated with victim gender included urban area of residence (P < .001), alcohol consumption (P < .001). Factors associated with older victim age were being female (β = 3.08) and not being related to the aggressor (β = 1.73). Aggressors were older if they were the father (β = 7.58) or stepfather (β = 5.08), and if the rape had occurred previously (β = 6.11).



CONCLUSIONS. There are factors directly associated with the gender and age of the victim. Strategies to prevent sexual assaults, especially within the family context, should be strengthened.

Language: en