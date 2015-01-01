Abstract

BACKGROUND: Parents play a critical role in delaying adolescent initiation of alcohol and other drug use. However, the majority of prevention programs focus on adolescents only. This study tested the acceptability and effectiveness of an eHealth universal program for students and parents to prevent adolescent alcohol use.



METHODS: A cluster randomized controlled trial (RCT) was conducted between 2018 and 2020 with students from one grade level (aged 12-14 years) from 12 Australian secondary schools randomly allocated to the intervention or control conditions. Students accessed a web-based program in class and parents accessed the program online at their convenience. Data were collected via online questionnaires from students (N = 572) and parents (N = 78) at baseline, and 12- and 24- months post baseline. Multilevel, mixed effects regression models were used to analyse student data.



FINDINGS: More students in the control group reported having at least one standard alcoholic drink and engaging in heavy episodic drinking in the previous 12 months at both 12- and 24-month follow up compared to students in the intervention, however, these differences were not statistically significant. Students in the intervention group reported greater increases in alcohol-related knowledge, compared to the control students. Qualitative data from parents indicated that they found the program useful, however, the number of parents who enrolled in the research study (13.9 %) was low. Parent engagement increased following implementation of an interactive parent/adolescent homework task.



CONCLUSIONS: Small sample size, low prevalence of alcohol use and parental engagement, and relatively short follow-up period may have contributed to lack of observed intervention effect, other than on alcohol-related knowledge. Parents who engaged with the program found it useful, however, implementation strategies that encourage parent-child interaction and communication may increase parent engagement for future programs.

