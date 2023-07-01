Abstract

Prefrontal cortex activation is attenuated during cognitive tasks in patients with suicidal ideation or major depressive disorder (MDD). However, the apparent relationship between patients with MDD, especially suicide high-risk (SHR) adolescents, and the characteristics of their hemodynamic responses has not yet been elucidated. To investigate this relationship, we recruited 30 patients with MDD aged 13-19. Functional near-infrared spectroscopy (fNIRS) data were collected for all patients during a Stroop test. Through a ten-time iterative leave-one-out cross-validation via 1000 iterative random search-based feature selections, we achieved a generalized classification accuracy of 70.3±5.0 % (from min. 63.3 % to max. 76.7 %). From the results of random search-based feature selection, Ch08(oxy) and Ch09(deoxy) were identified as the two most relevant fNIRS channels. This finding implies that these fNIRS channels can be used as neurological biomarkers to distinguish SHR adolescents with MDD from suicide low-risk (SLR) adolescents. In addition, we determined the oxy-Hb channels of the SHR group, except for Ch01(oxy), Ch02(oxy), Ch11(oxy), and Ch14(oxy), were hyperactivated compared to the SLR group.

