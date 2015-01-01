Abstract

BACKGROUND: The COVID-19 pandemic has had important implications for college students' socioemotional and academic well-being. Sleep problems were common during this time, which may have further impacted well-being.



METHODS: Five hundred and fifty-two college students (M(age) = 19.81; 58% female; 42% White) completed a survey in Fall 2021 reflecting on behaviors/emotions (sleep, depressive symptoms, loneliness, academic engagement) experienced during the first peak of COVID-19 and over the past month. Latent profile analysis was conducted to identify subgroups of sleepers during peak-COVID in relation to well-being during and after the initial peak.



RESULTS: Four sleep profiles were identified: Optimal (49%), High Latency/Medicated (23%), Average/Fair (16%), Low-Duration (12%). During peak-COVID, depression and loneliness were highest in High Latency/Medicated and Low-Duration subgroups; academic engagement was highest for Optimal sleepers. Following peak-COVID, academic engagement was highest for Average/Fair sleepers.



CONCLUSIONS: Findings highlight heterogeneity in students' sleep patterns during the initial peak of COVID-19 and their relation to well-being during and post-peak-pandemic.

Language: en