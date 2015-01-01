SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Frohlich KL, Collins PA. J. Epidemiol. Community Health 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, BMJ Publishing Group)

DOI

10.1136/jech-2023-221067

PMID

37536920

Abstract

Automobile-centric community design, or 'motornormativity', severely restricts opportunities for children to engage in active transportation (AT) and outdoor free play (OFP). As these activities are critical to children's health and well-being, their decline has become a major public health concern. Meanwhile, independent mobility (IM) has emerged as a critical determinant of child development and well-being. Defined as 'the freedom for children to move about their neighbourhood without adult supervision', children's IM is in direct conflict with motornormativity. And yet, very few studies explore these three practices together, and very few public health interventions actively confront motornormativity to support children's IM. We hypothesise that IM is foundational to AT and OFP, and that efforts to increase AT and OFP are doomed to fail without a deep understanding of the barriers to children's IM. We conclude with ideas to study and support children's IM in public health research and practice.


Language: en

Keywords

CHILD HEALTH; EXERCISE; HEALTH PROMOTION; LIFE STYLE

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print