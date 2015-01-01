Abstract

Automobile-centric community design, or 'motornormativity', severely restricts opportunities for children to engage in active transportation (AT) and outdoor free play (OFP). As these activities are critical to children's health and well-being, their decline has become a major public health concern. Meanwhile, independent mobility (IM) has emerged as a critical determinant of child development and well-being. Defined as 'the freedom for children to move about their neighbourhood without adult supervision', children's IM is in direct conflict with motornormativity. And yet, very few studies explore these three practices together, and very few public health interventions actively confront motornormativity to support children's IM. We hypothesise that IM is foundational to AT and OFP, and that efforts to increase AT and OFP are doomed to fail without a deep understanding of the barriers to children's IM. We conclude with ideas to study and support children's IM in public health research and practice.

Language: en