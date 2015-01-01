|
Citation
|
Ellyson AM, Schleimer JP, Dalve K, Gause E, Weybright EH, Kuklinski MR, Oesterle S, Rowhani-Rahbar A. J. Rural Health 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, National Rural Health Association, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
37534942
|
Abstract
|
PURPOSE: Alcohol use and handgun carrying are more prevalent among youth in rural than urban areas and their association may be stronger among rural adolescents. Alcohol use may be modifiable with implications for reducing handgun carrying and firearm-related harm. We examined the association between lagged alcohol use and subsequent handgun carrying in rural areas and examined variation in the association by developmental stages, hypothesizing that it would be stronger among adolescents than youth adults.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
alcohol abuse; handgun carrying; rural youth