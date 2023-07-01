|
Citation
Quang H, Le Heron C, Balleine B, Nguyen TV, Nguyen TQ, Nguyen MN, Kumfor F, McDonald S. Neuroscience 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, International Brain Research Organization, Publisher Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
PMID
37536610
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Altered reward processing is increasingly recognised as a crucial mechanism underpinning apathy in many brain disorders. However despite its clinical relevance, little is known about the mechanisms of apathy following moderate-to-severe traumatic brain injury (TBI). In real-life situations, reward representations encompass both foreground (gains from current activity) and background (potential gains from the broader environment) elements. This latter variable provides a crucial set-point for switching behaviour in many naturalistic settings. We hypothesised apathy post-TBI would be associated with disrupted background reward sensitivity.
Language: en
Keywords
brain damage; decision making; motivation; goal-directed behaviour; marginal value theorem