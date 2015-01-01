Abstract

BACKGROUND: Decision making regarding transportation mode after a traumatic injury may have a significant impact on outcomes, due to differences in time to definitive care. The objective of this study was to determine if transport mode had an impact on in-hospital mortality and discharge disposition in pediatric trauma patients.



METHODS: Data were abstracted from the National Trauma Data Bank from 2007 to 2016 comparing helicopter and ground transportation modes effects on mortality and discharge outcomes. The primary outcome was in-hospital death, while the secondary outcome was discharge home without services (DCHWOS). Analyses included logistic regression modeling and propensity score matching.



RESULTS: Significant variables from univariate analysis were included in the multivariate, propensity-matched regression model. Pediatric trauma patients transported by helicopter had lower odds of mortality (OR 0.69 [0.64,0.75]) and higher odds of DCHWOS (1.29 [1.20,1.39]). There were no differences in overall mechanism, but individual injury patterns showed higher odds of mortality.



CONCLUSION: Critical decisions regarding triage of patients by different modes of transport occur every day. This study supports the current literature on the topic and shows a potential additional benefit of a meaningful discharge outcome for those transported by helicopter. IMPACT: This study may impact prehospital triage decision making process for pediatric trauma patients on mortality. Prehospital transport mode may contribute to pediatric trauma discharge outcomes. Highlights the need for future research regarding non-clinical data that is unable to be abstracted from national databases (e.g., family dynamics, insurance status, weather, access to post-discharge resources).

