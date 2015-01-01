Abstract

We use topic modeling and exponential random graph models (ERGM) to analyze statements issued by Institutions of Higher Education (IHEs) (N = 356) in the United States in the aftermath of George Floyd's murder in May 2020. Prior research investigating discourse on race in IHEs demonstrates the prevalence of two paradigms. First, the ideology of 'colorblind racism' treats systemic racism-a form of racism where social, political, and economic institutions are organized in a way that disadvantages people of color-as having largely existed in the past. Consistent with this, IHE responses to prior race-related incidents on campus have emphasized individual prejudice, avoiding discussion of systemic racism. Second, 'diversity' orthodoxy, which treats race as a cultural identity and emphasizes the instrumental benefits of racial heterogeneity on campus, is commonplace in IHEs. Topic modeling of statements issued in 2020 reveals the prevalence of several themes including the systemic and enduring nature of racism in the United States, diversity orthodoxy, humanist responses reflecting rhetoric consistent with colorblind racism, and COVID-19 response strategies. ERGM reveals fragmentation in the discourse based on IHE attributes. Religiously affiliated IHEs and those located in Republican-voting states attend more to diversity and humanist discourse, and less to systemic racism. Elite IHEs, those in Democrat-voting states, and IHEs with high percentages of Black students are more focused on systemic racism. Overall, as compared to colorblind racism and diversity orthodoxy established in prior work, our analysis reveals two striking rhetorical shifts on race discourse in IHEs in the aftermath of George Floyd's murder: (1) from a colorblind ideology to discussing the systemic nature of racism in the United States, and (2) from acknowledging perpetrators but not the broader context of racism in on-campus incidents to acknowledging diffuse racism manifest in society but refraining from explicitly naming any wrongdoers.

