SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Draczyńska D. Psychiatr. Pol. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, Panstwowy Zaklad Wydawnictw Lekarskich)

DOI

10.12740/PP/OnlineFirst/156722

PMID

37535850

Abstract

The aim of this paper is to briefly present the current knowledge on the definition of relational trauma, place in classifications, prevalence, consequences, and applied therapeutic methods. Reports from many countries indicate that in the relationship with adults, usually parents, on whom the child is dependent for many years, various forms of abuse may occur, related not only to violence, but also to emotional, physical, and intellectual neglect. Behind them, the unregistered area of aversive experiences of children who enter adulthood with the experience of relational trauma is hidden. These adverse childhood experiences significantly affect overall functioning in adulthood. For years, researchers of the phenomenon have been paying attention to the existence of a separate diagnosis related to relational trauma. The 11th edition of the International Classification of Diseases (ICD-11) introduces a new diagnosis: complex post-traumatic stress disorder (Complex PTSD, cPTSD). New methods of therapeutic interventions emerge, and the validation of these methods and explanation of the mechanisms of action is research work for the coming years.


Language: pl

Keywords

PTSD; adverse childhood experiences; childhood trauma

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print