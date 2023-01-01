Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To examine the relationship between maternal childhood trauma and early maternal caregiving behaviors (MCB).



METHOD: Participants included 74 mother-infant dyads (maternal age 20-45 years; ethnicity 64.9% Latina) from a longitudinal pregnancy cohort study. Maternal childhood trauma was assessed during pregnancy with the childhood trauma questionnaire (CTQ). Observed mother-infant interactions at infant age 4 months were coded utilizing modified Ainsworth's MCB rating scales that assessed a range of behaviors (e.g., acceptance, soothing, and delight) which we analyze grouped together and will summarize using the term "maternal sensitivity." Linear regressions tested the associations between maternal childhood trauma and MCB. Primary analyses examined the relationships of MCB with (a) any maternal childhood trauma (moderate or greater exposure to physical abuse, sexual abuse, emotional abuse, physical neglect, and/or emotional neglect) and (b) cumulative childhood trauma. Secondary analyses examined the relationships between each type of childhood trauma and MCB.



RESULTS: Exposure to childhood trauma was not associated with MCB (p =.88). Cumulative childhood trauma score was associated with lower scores on MCB (β = -1.88, p <.05). Emotional abuse and emotional neglect were individually associated with lower scores on MCB (β = -1.78, p =.04; β = -1.55, p =.04, respectively). Physical abuse, sexual abuse, and physical neglect were not associated with MCB.



CONCLUSIONS: Many mothers exposed to childhood trauma may be resilient to negative effects on parenting behaviors, while specific experiences of childhood trauma (emotional abuse, emotional neglect, and cumulative childhood trauma) may predict less sensitive early parenting behaviors. (PsycInfo Database Record (c) 2023 APA, all rights reserved).

