Abstract

OBJECTIVE: A growing body of literature suggests that the COVID-19 pandemic is a traumatic stressor capable of causing posttraumatic stress symptoms. People with a history of trauma, particularly those with posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD), may be particularly vulnerable to the negative mental health impacts of the pandemic. However, qualitative research exploring potential differences in the lived experiences of and reactions to COVID-19 between people with and without PTSD is lacking.



METHOD: Semistructured interviews were conducted with 31 women (n = 15 women with probable PTSD, n = 16 women without probable PTSD) recruited from an ongoing U.S.-based cohort study. Themes were identified using inductive thematic analysis.



RESULTS: The majority of women with PTSD described their level of fear or perceived safety related to COVID-19 as a major factor influencing their mental health during the pandemic. In contrast, women without PTSD indicated that their level of distress was largely driven by pandemic-related restrictions on normal activities and family events. Many women with PTSD also described feeling anger or frustration toward people they perceived as not taking the COVID-19 pandemic seriously. Only one participant without PTSD expressed similar feelings.



CONCLUSIONS: This study found notable differences in reactions to the COVID-19 pandemic between people with and without PTSD, with findings that are likely relevant to future disasters. These findings can inform the development of preparedness policies for future disasters, pandemics, or other collective traumas to prevent distress and improve mental health, particularly for vulnerable populations such as individuals with preexisting PTSD. (PsycInfo Database Record (c) 2023 APA, all rights reserved).

