Abstract

OBJECTIVES: Although the relationship between dissociation and traumatic experiences has been debated, many studies focus on the context of traumatic experiences. Alternatively, basic research that examines the relationship of symptoms of posttraumatic experiences and cognitive characteristics of dissociation as an individual difference among experiencers has been lacking. To address this research gap, this study examines the influence of posttraumatic symptoms and cognition on dissociative experiences given the nature of traumatic experiences.



METHOD: This study administered the Events Checklist, the Dissociative Experiences Scale (DES), the Impact of Event Scale-Revised (IES-R), and the Japanese version of the Posttraumatic Cognitions Inventory to 1,036 Japanese adolescents. It investigated differences in dissociative experiences according to the presence of and cumulative traumatic experiences. Hierarchical multiple regression analysis was conducted to determine the influence of sex and the nature of traumatic experiences, posttraumatic symptoms (IES-R), and cognition on dissociative experiences.



RESULTS: The results demonstrated no differences in DES based on the number of traumatic experiences. Moreover, this study observed the impact of cognition in posttraumatic experience on dissociation.



CONCLUSIONS: This study provides essential data on the distribution of dissociative experiences among Japanese adolescents with traumatic experiences and exposure to adversity. Finally, it highlights the importance of focusing on posttraumatic cognitive characteristics, particularly negative self-perception, and discusses the implications to enhance understanding of dissociative experiences. (PsycInfo Database Record (c) 2023 APA, all rights reserved).

Language: en