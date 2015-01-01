Abstract

OBJECTIVE: The present study aims to assess the effectiveness of the Drug Evaluation and Classification (DEC) program in Florida.



METHODS: Data from 236 completed DEC evaluations of central nervous system (CNS) depressants, CNS stimulants, narcotic analgesics, and cannabis were analyzed using a classification process comprising toxicology findings and corresponding Drug Recognition Expert (DRE) opinions. A series of standard measures (sensitivity, specificity, false-alarm rate, miss rate, corroboration, and accuracy) were calculated to assess the effectiveness of the DEC program.



RESULTS: DREs provided 172 correct opinions and 23 missed opinions, resulting in an accuracy rate of 88%, sensitivity rate of 97%, specificity rate of 23%, false alarm rate of 77%, miss rate of 3%, and corroboration rate of 91%. The 12-step DRE protocol of the DEC program therefore has the desired effect of DREs formulating correct opinions. The specificity and false alarm rate were influenced by the restricted testing procedures in the state of Florida. In general, law enforcement officers certified in the DEC program with specialized training can identify drugged drivers and the correct drug category of the drug causing impairment at the time of operating a vehicle. The DEC program goals are met through rigorous training and a curriculum establishing the 12-step DRE protocol.



CONCLUSIONS: DRE drug classification opinions identify drugged drivers. The limitations of Florida's biological sample testing procedures have an impact on the specificity of DRE opinions. Addressing these limitations could increase the confirmation rates of the presence of drugs in the individual's biological samples, which would directly impact the conviction rates in DUI-related criminal cases. Further Florida's testing procedures need to be further studied and updated to improve the DEC program in Florida.



Keywords: Drug impaired driving

Language: en