Pazhoohi F, Garza R, Kingstone A. Adapt. Human Behav. Physiol. 2023; 9(2): 125-140.
Human females may attract men and solicit their approach through different nonverbal displays and signals. In many non-human animals, a lordosis posture in a female is a reliable signal of sexual receptivity. Recently, it has been argued that this posture is linked to a similar signal between men and women. The current research across three investigations aimed to test the predictions arising from the sexual receptivity hypothesis of lordosis posture.
Arching the back; Lordosis behavior; Physical attractiveness; Sexual behavior; Sexual receptivity