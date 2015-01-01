|
Citation
|
Maranges HM, Hasty CR, Martinez JL, Maner JK. Adapt. Human Behav. Physiol. 2022; 8(3): 313-343.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
A burgeoning literature inspired by life history theory suggests that psychological and behavioral processes become adaptively calibrated to the levels of harshness and unpredictability encountered in early developmental environments. The current research develops and validates brief scales intended to measure perceptions of childhood harshness (resource scarcity) and unpredictability.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Adaptive calibration; Behavioral ecology; Harshness; Life history theory; Measures; Unpredictability