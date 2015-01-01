|
Apostolou M, Antonopoulou A. Adapt. Human Behav. Physiol. 2022; 8(3): 370-381.
(Copyright © 2022, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
Extra-pair mating has potentially severe costs, which favor the evolution of mechanisms that would enable people to reduce them by detecting their partners' infidelity. Such a mechanism is romantic jealousy, and the current research attempted to examine the interplay between romantic jealousy, personality and the probability of detecting infidelity.
Big-five; Cheating; Infidelity; Infidelity detection; Jealousy; Romantic jealousy