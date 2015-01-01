|
Shapouri S, Martin LL. Adapt. Human Behav. Physiol. 2022; 8(2): 131-155.
(Copyright © 2022, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
Abstract
The potential differences between phylogenetic threats (e.g., snakes) and ontogenetic threats (e.g., guns) can have a wide-ranging impact on a variety of theoretical and practical issues, from etiology of specific phobias to stimulus selection in psychophysiological studies, yet this line of research has not been systematically reviewed.
Language: en
Biological preparedness; Fear module; Ontogenetic threats; Phylogenetic threats