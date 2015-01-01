|
Hosťovecký M, Riegert J, Pazda A, Prokop P. Adapt. Human Behav. Physiol. 2022; 8(2): 263-279.
(Copyright © 2022, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
The male warrior hypothesis suggests that men have evolved psychological mechanisms to form aggressive coalitions against members of outgroups, which may explain men's propensity to engage in warfare, as well as team sports. We examined gender differences in skin conductivity and attitudes toward war after exposing participants to video imagery depicting sports and war from a sample of young adults from Slovakia.
Football; Human evolution; Male warrior hypothesis; Skin conductivity