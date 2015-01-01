|
Citation
|
Marino FE. Adapt. Human Behav. Physiol. 2022; 8(1): 98-113.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
This review will describe how human exercise performance at the highest level is exquisitely orchestrated by a set of responses by all body systems related to the evolutionary adaptations that have taken place over a long history. The review will also describe how many adaptations or features are co-opted (exaptations) for use in different ways and have utility other than for selective advantage.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Endurance; Evolution; Exaptation; Limitation; Regulation; Speed