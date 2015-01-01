Abstract

The study aims to identify the impact of a cognitive behavioral program on reducing irrational beliefs and the improvement of achievement motivation in a sample of bullying female students of primary schools in Zarqa city. To achieve itsobjectives, the study adopted the scale of irrational beliefs and another one for achievement motivation. Based on the scores of the bullying students in the two scales, the study sample that comprised (40) students was randomly divided into two groups: experimental with (20) students and control with (20) students. The experimental group was subjected to a cognitive behavioral therapy program that consisted of (10) sessions, while the control counterpart was not subjected to any program.



RESULTS of the study revealed that there were differences with statistical significance at level (01) between the experimental and control groups; there were also differences pertaining to irrational beliefs and achievement motivation in post-measurement in favor of the experimental group, compared to the control counterpart.



Retrieved from https://jrtdd.com/index.php/journal/article/view/738

Language: en