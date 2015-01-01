Abstract

This study investigates the correlation between ethical behavior and the perception of violence among children with mental disabilities. This study employs a mixed-methods methodology to investigate the impact of violence perceptions on the moral decision-making abilities of children with intellectual disabilities. The quantitative study encompassed children who exhibited a variety of mental impairments, such as autism spectrum disorder, intellectual disabilities, and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder. Self-reporting instruments were utilized to assess both violent acts and ethical decisions. The results indicate a negative correlation between the moral behavior of children diagnosed with mental disorders and their attitudes toward aggression. A negative correlation was observed between individuals' ethical disposition and their perception of the world as being violent. The qualitative analysis enabled the extraction of insights into the experiences and perspectives of the participants. The study conducted interviews and free-form questions among young individuals with mental disorders, revealing difficulties encountered in comprehending and applying ethical principles. The findings of the qualitative analysis highlight the difficulties associated with comprehending the consequences of actions, navigating societal conventions, and rendering ethical evaluations in high-pressure situations, such as those involving aggression. The findings have significant implications for interventions and support structures designed to promote ethical behavior in children with mental illnesses. The study underscores the significance of establishing a secure environment that fosters positive social engagements and models of moral behavior. Facilitating ethical decision-making necessitates tackling cognitive barriers encountered by children with mental disabilities and devising measures to restrict their exposure to violence.



