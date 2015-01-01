|
Zoubida E, Ahmed B. J. ReAttach Therapy Develop. Diversit. 2023; 6(6s): 523-529.
(Copyright © 2023, Auricle Global Society of Education and Research)
The present study aimed to identify the levels of emotional deprivation and aggressive behavior among children in care, and confirm the assumption of a statistical significant correlative relationship between the two of them. The study sample consisted of 46 children in care, 27 of whom males and 19 females, all aged between 6 and 12 years, and the method adopted to test the study hypotheses is the statistical descriptive method.
Language: en
Aggressive behavior; Child in care; Emotional Deprivation