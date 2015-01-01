Abstract

The present study aimed to identify the levels of emotional deprivation and aggressive behavior among children in care, and confirm the assumption of a statistical significant correlative relationship between the two of them. The study sample consisted of 46 children in care, 27 of whom males and 19 females, all aged between 6 and 12 years, and the method adopted to test the study hypotheses is the statistical descriptive method.

The main measurement tools of the study were the emotional deprivation questionnaire and the aggressive behavior rating scale. The end result of the study was the confirmation of the hypothesis that there is a significant correlative relationship between emotional deprivation and the manifestation of aggressive behavior among children in care. It also confirmed the existence of a significant correlative relationship between emotional deprivation and the occurrence of aggressive behavior in all its forms, among child in care.



https://jrtdd.com/index.php/journal/article/view/749

Language: en