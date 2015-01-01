Abstract

Discipline is closely linked to the teaching profession. The article focuses on factors affecting discipline in teaching while also specifying the terminology for the concept of discipline in new teachers and defining teacher expectations in achieving discipline in a methodological classification according to research conducted using the Q-methodology. The aim of this paper is to specify the factors that influence discipline in the lessons of new teachers and also to analyse the extent to which teachers are aware of these factors. Since new teachers do not have so much experience in their jobs, they occasionally make mistakes that have a major impact on the perceived importance of discipline. These errors include, for example, dealing with the unruly behaviour of pupils in lessons. Discipline is the order that is necessary for students to learn effectively. Using the outcomes from the Q-methodology survey, we answer current concepts of discipline among new teachers, which involved 46 individuals who used statements to define their own thoughts on discipline relevant to their work. The topic of teacher authority is covered extensively in the academic literature, including a number of books providing good practical information and tips; however, there is a lack of professional publications on factors influencing discipline in education, as these factors have not been explored in detail. The findings of the research investigation are the output of Q-sorting and correlations for the construction of interpretations of discipline in the professional preparation of new teachers.

Language: en