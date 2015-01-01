Abstract

Few studies have highlighted the perceptions of teachers and school staff carrying out an intervention about future parenthood at special upper secondary schools. The aim of the study was to explore the experiences of teachers and school staff when implementing an intervention using the Toolkit "Children--what does that involve?" and the Real-Care-Baby (RCB) simulator. Four focus groups interviews were conducted 2019-2020 with 16 teachers and school staff involved in the intervention for students with intellectual disabilities. The intervention consisted of 13 lessons during school hours and caring sessions with the RCB simulator which resembles a three-month-old baby. Supportive school principals and colleagues were a prerequisite to conduct the intervention. Participants extended their teaching role with a sense of social responsibility and created a deeper relationship with the students. Through the intervention, the students gained important insights about parenting. The study shows that implementing an intervention requires a consensus-oriented organisation of education in collaboration with motivated colleagues and supportive parents. The teachers and school staff are well suited to provide adapted knowledge of future parenting and support the students to make informed choices about adult life and parenthood.

