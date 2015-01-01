|
Citation
|
Apollo A, Mbah MF. J. Int. Humanit. Action 2022; 7(1): e10.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
Despite being critical responders in humanitarian crises, local youths are continually left out of the humanitarian action agenda. This paper used a qualitative methodology to investigate local youths' role in humanitarian response and their impacts and assessed how humanitarian actors influence the effectiveness of youth engagement. The data was collected through semi-structured interviews with local youths who participated in the Ebola response in Sierra Leone.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Humanitarian actors; Humanitarian/crises/emergency response; Local youths