Abstract

The phenomenon of corruption that is widespread in society is one of the serious phenomena that afflict many societies, especially developing countries, which have begun to erode social institutions and the subsequent paralysis of the social epidemic. It is one of the crimes with a serious threat facing all societies, whether developed or developed alike, and what they witnessed This phenomenon has serious negatives and repercussions, as it is no longer a problem related to a specific society, but has become a phenomenon with a wide global impact and resonance that transcends borders. Therefore, it has been known by all societies and at all times and is not specific to a specific society, as elite crimes exist in most countries of the world, but in varying proportions from one society to another. Another, according to the rule of law and the ability of the state to confront these crimes and prevent them, and how the state manages its public and private institutions. These crimes began to erode the structure of Iraqi society, its institutions, resources and wealth, due to the exploitation of the elite of the holders of higher positions or their followers of influence and power in order to achieve personal interests and goals at the expense of other classes of society, and thus destroying the infrastructure of the state and weakening its economic, financial and administrative capacity. Influence by those in high positions and widespread corruption in all its forms within state institutions.

Language: en