Abstract

Addiction to drugs can have severe mental health complications for the youth of a nation who are considered to be the future of the country. The longer the addiction, the more strain and stress it places on the physical and emotional aspects of life in the future. The psychological distress that is involved with the use of drugs can range from mild to serious. Depression, anxiety and paranoia are some of the impacts that the drugs can have on the youth while increasing the risk of having a mental disorder in the future. The aim of this research is to understand the psychological perspective on impact of drugs on the mental health of youth in the long run. The study will also explore the aspect of rehabilitation in the way of improving the future prospect of youth and helping them get rid of the addiction. A range of past studies conducted by institutions and researchers has been used in the development of the research.

Language: en