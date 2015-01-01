Abstract

We aimed to explore the prevalence and related factors of depression, anxiety, and stress among village health volunteer in community Thailand. This study was used a cross-sectional design to examine the mental health status of village health volunteers in a community in Thailand. The DASS-21 was used to measure depression, anxiety, and stress among the 847 participants included in the analysis. Multiple logistic regression was performed to identify factors associated with depression, anxiety, and stress. The prevalence of depression, anxiety, and stress were 9.8% (95% CI: 7.9, 12.0), 6.3% (95% CI: 4.7, 8.1), and 11.3% (95% CI: 9.3, 13.7), respectively. We observed a high yearly income, having non-communicable diseases, and those who smoked related to stress in VHV. Our result shows the high prevalence of depression, anxiety, and stress among village health volunteer in rural communities. Further research to gain a better understanding of the issue and develop appropriate interventions.

