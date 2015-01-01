SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Karim WA, Kazem AJ. J. ReAttach Therapy Develop. Diversit. 2023; 6(5s): 767-773.

(Copyright © 2023, Auricle Global Society of Education and Research)

unavailable

unavailable

The research aims to identify social media and the social effect of Social Networks appson the personality and behavior of young people and their relationship with family and friends within the school.
The significance of this research lies in highlighting the Social Networks appsand their effect on the behavior of young people and knowing the negative aspects of Social Networks appsand their positive aspects. This topic derives its significance from the nature of the youth group within society, as this group is an important and influential human energy in the society and needs attention and preservation to secure its future and the independence of society, and the continuous increase in the level of education, education, ethics, socialization, education and religious scruples among young people  and what social networks have become playing in these matters.


Language: en

social behavior; social networks; sociology

