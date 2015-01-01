Abstract

Violence in the Schools is still a serious problem in the education system. The collaboration of many stakeholders is needed to minimise these incidents. One of the solutions proposed is through the role of Religious Education in providing messages and advice as well as internalising character values to handle violent cases in the education system. This research is qualitative research with a phenomenological approach. Data were obtained from informants through interviews. The interviews focused on finding answers about the strategy of Religious Education in handling violence at schools. While the strategy of Religious Education to handle violence in schools is 1) Programmed Guidance, 2) Habituation in Daily Life at School, and 3) Assistance to Students. Applying these efforts and strategies can minimise the occurrence of violence at schools.

