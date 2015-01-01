SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

RidhoMuttaqin M, Hanum F, Sudrajat A. J. ReAttach Therapy Develop. Diversit. 2023; 6(5s): 938-943.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, Auricle Global Society of Education and Research)

DOI

unavailable

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

Violence in the Schools is still a serious problem in the education system. The collaboration of many stakeholders is needed to minimise these incidents. One of the solutions proposed is through the role of Religious Education in providing messages and advice as well as internalising character values to handle violent cases in the education system. This research is qualitative research with a phenomenological approach. Data were obtained from informants through interviews. The interviews focused on finding answers about the strategy of Religious Education in handling violence at schools. While the strategy of Religious Education to handle violence in schools is 1) Programmed Guidance, 2) Habituation in Daily Life at School, and 3) Assistance to Students. Applying these efforts and strategies can minimise the occurrence of violence at schools.


Language: en

Keywords

habituation.; religious education; violence

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print