Abstract

A suicide is an act of intentional self-injury that results in death (1). More than 800,000 individuals commit suicide every year throughout the world. About 1.5 million people will have taken their own lives by 2020. One person killed themselves every twenty seconds in 2015, at a rate of 10.7 per 100,000. According to the World Health Organisation, suicide is the fifteenth leading cause of death globally (2, 3). Suicide rates among males are much greater than those among women. The ratio of men to women is greater in more developed countries, ranging from four to one in Europe and the Americas to one and a half times as high in the East Mediterranean - Western Pacific region. It's possible that these projections of suicides are still too low to account for the true tally. The procedure of registering suicides is complicated and sometimes includes the legal system.. It is possible that suicide fatalities are either overlooked or incorrectly categorised. Due to the stigma that still surrounds suicide, it is not always reported or acknowledged (5). Estimates suggest that nonfatal suicidal behaviour, such as suicide attempts, are 10-20 times more common than suicide itself. Every year, over 3 out of every 1,000 individuals report having attempted suicide. Approximately 2.5% of the population will attempt suicide at some point (6,7).

Language: en