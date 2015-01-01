SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Nikita S, Ajay D, Sharad K, Rawat N, Nandal N. J. ReAttach Therapy Develop. Diversit. 2023; 6(4s): 15-20.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, Auricle Global Society of Education and Research)

DOI

unavailable

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

Media technologies have had far-reaching effects on human conduct and helped bridge the gap between the online and offline worlds in the modern information age. People's lives have grown more dependent on digital technology, which are not just used on a daily basis for communication, information, and enjoyment. The media in today's digital age may serve as a source of information, motivation, and inspiration. The media is in charge of society and has the power to influence people's actions, values, and daily routines. The media's influence may be seen in two ways: both positively and negatively. This is because the media does not report the actual events of the world but rather imagines them. The focus of this article is on how the media influences people's actions. It also seeks to differentiate the digital and physical worlds. This might shed light on whether or not popular media trends really influence young people's choices on whether to mimic the online world or focus on the real world. The study also intends to look at how media consumption changes people's habits at different times of day.


Language: en

Keywords

behaviour; communication; digital; dramatically; entertainment; impact; information; mass media; moral; omnipresent; Technological advancement

