Journal Article

Citation

Aneesha P, Sharad K, Ajay D, Kaushal D, Nandal N. J. ReAttach Therapy Develop. Diversit. 2023; 6(4s): 48-55.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, Auricle Global Society of Education and Research)

DOI

unavailable

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

The pervasive presence of mass media in 20th and 21st-century society is one of the most noticeable shifts in our social environment. Media like television, radio, movies, videos, arcade games, cell phones, and networks of computers are increasingly ubiquitous in our children's everyday lives. The media has a significant impact on our children, both positively and negatively. A major drawback of modern electronic mass media is the damage it does to children's health. Since the 1960s, it has been increasing proof suggesting that being surrounded by violence on screen raises the risk in violent behaviour in the viewer, a lot like being brought up in a violent family raises the risk.


Language: en

Keywords

culture; exposure; mass media; movie; radio; saturation; Social environment; television; videos; violence

