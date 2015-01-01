SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Ajay D, Sharad K, Bahl S, Singh MP. J. ReAttach Therapy Develop. Diversit. 2023; 6(4s): 64-70.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, Auricle Global Society of Education and Research)

DOI

unavailable

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

Females are two to one affected by depression compared to men. Societal influences stemming from upsetting life events or reproductive hormones that influence a woman's unique reaction to stress may contribute to her sadness. A woman plays several roles in the existence of individuals she interacts with. She has several roles in the community, including those of daughter, sister, friend, wife, mother, and educator. She does all she can to care for and support her loved ones. As a result, she often puts other people's needs above her own health and happiness.


Language: en

Keywords

Age; Depression; Education; Housewives; Socio-economic status

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print