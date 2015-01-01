Abstract

Females are two to one affected by depression compared to men. Societal influences stemming from upsetting life events or reproductive hormones that influence a woman's unique reaction to stress may contribute to her sadness. A woman plays several roles in the existence of individuals she interacts with. She has several roles in the community, including those of daughter, sister, friend, wife, mother, and educator. She does all she can to care for and support her loved ones. As a result, she often puts other people's needs above her own health and happiness.

Language: en