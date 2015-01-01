Abstract

This article explains how traumatic experiences in childhood may lead to physical and mental health issues later in life. Persistent changes in neurobiological and mental abilities have been related to early life trauma, especially complex trauma. These alterations to structure in the brain lead to improvements in cognitive and motor performance. There is scientific evidence connecting childhood trauma to a host of health issues that may persist into adulthood. This article explores the neurophysiological and psychological consequences of trauma. We discuss the long-term consequences of trauma exposure, such as using drugs, confinement, and in tandem mental health conditions, as well as the significance of recognising protective variables, analysing resilience, and discovering evidence-based treatment methods that can aid with signs and symptoms for trauma survivors.

