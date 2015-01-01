Abstract

It is completely common for children of any age to exhibit undesirable behaviours such as misbehaviour, defiance, and impulsiveness. However, some children exhibit habits that are far beyond the norm for their age group. These issues may be the consequence of short-term difficulties or indicators of more pervasive abnormalities affecting the youngster. ODD, conduct disorder (CD), and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder with hyperactivity (ADHD) are the most often seen disruptive behaviour disorders. Mood and behavioural problems are more common in boys than in females.

