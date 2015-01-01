Abstract

We are all too aware of how commonplace it is for children to be neglected or abused nowadays. Similarly, most of us aren't shocked to learn that studies have shown a correlation between child abuse (whether physical, sexual, or psychological) and the emergence of mental health issues later in life. Many psychologists and psychiatrists use metaphors and theories of personality to describe these types of cases. It's possible that the systems that helped or protected the youngster are now working against them. Perhaps a "wounded kid" inside the adult was the result of stunted psychological development caused by maltreatment in childhood. Too frequently, such explanations minimise the effect of early abuse when they may give meaningful understanding and help patients in treatment. They make it simple to tell those who have been wronged, "Get over it," in effect. Children with traumatic stress in children are individuals who, after experiencing one or more traumatic incidents, have long-lasting emotional and behavioural responses that continue to interfere with their everyday life.

