Abstract

Key Aspects of the Literature Review- The influx of technology fostered opportunities for neuropsychological studies for identifying and researching concussion symptoms and recovery patterns for providing better education to patients. In addition, emphasis on conducting neurocognitive assessments or periodic computerised tests can help in measuring the decision-making ability, memory and reaction time of young athletes for combating the risk of PTSD (post-traumatic stress disorder). Besides, evaluating the symptoms and safety measures of such sports-related concussions through organising neuro-psycho educational programmes can be effective to reduce the health risk among young athletes.



Research Question- What are the Neuropsychological implications of sport-related concussions among young athletes and recommendations for safety?



Objectives: This paper intends to examine the reasons behind traumatic brain injury among young athletes that ultimately can lead to the deterioration of control motor function. Considering this, young athletes being highly vulnerable to sports-related concussions, especially due to head injury, require attention to studying the reasons and recommendations to handle such health risks.



Methods Used: Secondary method of data collection, qualitative strategy and thematic analysis

Results and Implications- Neuropsychological disorder that refers to the medical condition that includes neurology and psychiatry. Among all Neuropsychological disorders cognitive deficit disorder Seizures memory loss Alzheimer's are considered as severe issues. Sports related head injury eventually impacts the career of the athlete at an event that gives rise to severe issues such as memory loss, Alzheimer's disease, chronic traumatic encephalopathy, Mild traumatic brain injury that impact the cognition ability of the athlete. In worse cases this impact the mental health and leads to anxiety depression suicidal tendency and even cause death. Therefore it becomes essential to undergo baseline tests in order to identify the brain functioning after the engineering to prevent the negative impact on the mental health of the athletes.

