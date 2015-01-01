|
Citation
Bocanegra TEG, Guillen CSB, Sánchez JRV, Padilla LFD, López CMV. J. ReAttach Therapy Develop. Diversit. 2023; 6(4s): 385-391.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, Auricle Global Society of Education and Research)
DOI
unavailable
PMID
unavailable
Abstract
This work was carried out in the Miraflores district, in which we studied an old sector of the alluvial fan of the Rímac River, which belongs to the area of interest, which is the sea cliffs. That, verified in situ, there are clayey, silty, sandy and pebble horizons with different granulometry, which have different bearing capacity indices up to 8kg/cm2, when collecting data with the Prima 100, is similar to the resistance of the soil in the Historic Center of Lima; which in the XIX - XX centuries were good aquifers.
Language: en
Keywords
landslides with liquefaction of clays and silts; Miraflores boardwa; Miraflores boardwalk; Miraflores district; Mitigation of physical risks; solifluxion of the sands; Stability of the sea cliffs