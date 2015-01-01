Abstract

Through examination of trends in child abuse research published in academic journals from 2019 to 2021, the purpose of this study is to identify future research plans and options to address the problem of child abuse. In order to do this, we examined 288 publications on child abuse that were published in KCI-listed journals between 2019 and 2021, categorizing them into four groups: academic disciplines, research topics, research types, and research subjects. The Academy for Social Sciences, therefore, published more than 87.8% of the analysis papers in each academic field.



The sequence in which the articles on each research topic were published was the influence of abuse, actual conditions and perceptions, institutions, laws, and policies. Among the empirical scientific studies, survey research accounted for most of the characteristics of each type of study, and research trends by research subjects were found to be the most common for general children. In summary, most of the topics related to child abuse during the COVID-19 period were found to be survey studies using questionnaires structured in the form of surveys on the impact of abuse on general children. Therefore, future research on child abuse should be approached at the social dimension, such as family and child protection agency workers, to intervene in the prevention of child abuse or come up with therapeutic alternatives

Language: en