Citation
Kang YS, Oh KS. J. ReAttach Therapy Develop. Diversit. 2023; 6(3s): 649-661.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, Auricle Global Society of Education and Research)
DOI
unavailable
PMID
unavailable
Abstract
Through examination of trends in child abuse research published in academic journals from 2019 to 2021, the purpose of this study is to identify future research plans and options to address the problem of child abuse. In order to do this, we examined 288 publications on child abuse that were published in KCI-listed journals between 2019 and 2021, categorizing them into four groups: academic disciplines, research topics, research types, and research subjects. The Academy for Social Sciences, therefore, published more than 87.8% of the analysis papers in each academic field.
Language: en
Keywords
Child Abuse; COVID-19; Prevention of Child Abuse; Trends of Child Abuse Research