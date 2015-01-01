Abstract

This research was designed as a cross-sectional analysis to investigate the prevalence of depression among the elderly population in the Isan subdistrict, Mueang district, Buriram province. The objective of the study was to evaluate the impact of fundamental factors (gender, average age, chronic diseases, basic daily activity abilities, and body mass index) on the incidence of depression among the elderly in the region. The sample size was calculated from EPI INFO, determined via a stratified random sampling method, and consisted of 144 elderly individuals. The data collection process took place from December 2021 to April 2022, and involved the use of a general information questionnaire and a depression assessment form specifically designed for the elderly. The data were analyzed using descriptive statistics, univariate analysis, and multivariate analysis. The results showed that 1) the overall prevalence of depression was 16.67%, with males having a higher incidence (21.43%) compared to females (14%), and 2) one factor that was found to have a statistically significant association with depression was body mass index. Specifically, depression was found to be more prevalent among elderly individuals with normal weight, at 4.29 times the rate compared to obese individuals (OR = 4.29, 95% CI = 1.07-17.26). However, no statistically significant relationship was found between depression and other factors when analyzed using multivariate analysis. These findings can be used to develop programs for the education, monitoring, and prevention of depression and its complications among the elderly in the community.

