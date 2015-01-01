Abstract

The braking system should ensure the driver's, passenger's, and some other road users' comfort and safety. An electromagnetic brake is a novel and ground-breaking innovation that can stop a car quickly and forcefully in an emergency. Modern technology brakes like electromagnetic brakes are utilized in light and heavy motor vehicles including cars, trucks, buses, and jeeps. The issue arises Given the increasing frequency of accidents in today's society as a result of ineffective braking systems, it is clear that the electro - magnetic brake is a critical inclusion to the secure stopping of large vehicles. Hence author focusses on the electromagnetic braking system and its application which uses principal of the brake is engaged by a magnetic force, but the power needed for braking is delivered manually. It concluded that the danger that can result from using brakes for a longer period of time than they can effectively disperse heat is avoided with electromagnetic brakes. It may be employed not just in the automobile industry but also in the aerospace industry. As a consequence, the electromagnetic braking system may represent a more significant technical advance in the future.

Language: en