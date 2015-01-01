Abstract

Accepting and adapting to change is one of the most important challenges, and it is expected of adolescents to adapt to various challenges and experiences while growing up. This is one of the most important challenges. We are taught from a young age that the only thing that is guaranteed in life is change. Transitions are an important facet of our lives, and they can occur at any time and in any number of different contexts. As a result, transitioning into adulthood from the point of view of adolescents can be very difficult. For instance, when it is expected of them to adjust to a new environment and routine, some adolescents experience feelings of insecurity. We tend to ignore it as an issue and operate under the assumption that the adolescents will adapt to the new circumstances as best they can. This change from one location to another can be relatively stress-free for adolescents in the majority of instances; however, if it is not managed carefully, it may be upsetting for some of them. This study examines mental well-being and psychological reattachment among Jews adolescents at the stage of emigration from one place to another. The respondents were asked through structured questionnaire about their self-confidence, personal appearance, competency level, behavioural, mental & emotional problems as well as sense of loneliness in terms of mental well-being scaling questionnaires. Similarly, they were also questioned about discrimination and marginalisation, anti-damaging semitism's effects, exile & trauma, elimination of fundamental beliefs, psychological reattachment & disclosure in terms of psychological reattachment scaling. The objective of the study is to find the age-wise & gender-wise mental well-being changes & psychological reattachment among adolescents. Statistical tools like mean & standard deviation scores calculated for the findings.

