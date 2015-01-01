Abstract

OBJECTIVE: The advent of automated vehicles (AVs) provides an opportunity to design integrated wheelchair seating stations that provide an equivalent level of safety for occupants using wheelchairs as those using vehicle seating. This study designed a frontal occupant protection system for an integrated second-row wheelchair seating station that includes optimized airbags and seatbelt systems.



METHODS: MADYMO models were used to optimize belt geometry for a midsized male ATD seated in a surrogate wheelchair fixture, with and without inclusion of a Self Conforming Rearseat Air Bag (SCaRAB). Sled tests were performed to confirm the benefits of airbag use and optimized belt geometry. Additional modeling was performed with commercial manual and power wheelchairs, to identify the effects of wheelchair design and forward clear space on occupant kinematics and injury measures. Additional sled tests were performed with manual and power wheelchairs to demonstrate effectiveness of the restraint system with commercial products.



RESULTS: Simulations and tests both showed improved kinematics using an optimized seatbelt system geometry compared to a commonly used suboptimal D-ring location that places the shoulder belt at a more outboard location. Use of the SCaRAB helped compensate for suboptimal geometry.



RESULTS include specific recommendations for belt geometry relative to the wheelchair seating station and airbag parameters suitable for protecting occupants seated in wheelchairs. Restraint systems initially optimized using the surrogate wheelchair also performed well with the two commercial wheelchairs. The clear space required for maneuvering a wheelchair will likely prevent injurious head contact in frontal crashes.



CONCLUSIONS: This study is the first to design a frontal optimal occupant protection system for an integrated second-row wheelchair seating station, demonstrating that it should be feasible once integrated wheelchair seating stations are included in AVs.

