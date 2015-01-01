|
Docherty M, Decrop R, McManamon B, Boxer P, Dubow EF, Huesmann LR. Aggressive Behav. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
According to social-cognitive ecological theory, violence exposure increases emotional factors-such as callous-unemotional (CU) traits-which then contribute to engagement in aggressive behavior. However, previous research has generally not tested this mediational pathway, particularly in the context of persistent ethnic-political violence exposure. The present study examined associations among violence exposure, CU traits, and aggression in a sample of 1051 youth in the Middle East (Palestine and Israel), using youth- and parent-reported data in a cohort-sequential design with three age cohorts (starting ages 8, 11, and 14 years) assessed over four waves spanning 6 years.
longitudinal; aggression; adolescence; callousness; exposure to violence